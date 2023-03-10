Temple ISD CTE Director recognized as Administrator of the Year

Denise Ayres, Temple ISD's Director of Career and Technical Education was selected for the honor by the Career and Technical Association of Texas.

TEMPLE, Texas — One Temple ISD administrator has been selected by the Career and Technical Association of Texas (CTAT) as one of its Administrators of the Year.

Denise Ayres, the Director of Career and Technical Education for Temple ISD, has been recognized by the state-wide organization as the Area 4 Administrator of the Year.

CTAT is an organization that partners with school districts to support CTE programs in Texas, helping to provide professional growth and ensure that students are ready to enter the workforce.

Area 4 includes 24 counties across Central Texas, including Bell, McLennan, Travis and Williamson.

Ayres was nominated for Administrator of the Year for the area at the CTAT Winter Conference and was selected by her peers based on the different programs she has helped build at TISD, such as Christmas Creations and Wildcat Market, which provide products and services to the local community.

“Having this award come from my peers touches my heart because this organization is filled with very talented and skilled professionals, so it is very humbling and one of the biggest honors I have experienced,” Ayres said. “Everything that has been accomplished by our program has been accomplished because of collaboration and the strong team we have in place. That includes our teachers, the district administration and our business partners. We have been able to be innovative and forward-thinking because of all of those groups and their vision for tying overall education to the workforce.”

Ayres' colleagues spoke very highly of her contributions to the district as well.

“Denise is a phenomenal leader who has changed the landscape of CTE programs in high schools,” said Dr. Lisa Adams, deputy superintendent of academics and school leadership for Temple schools said. “She has worked tirelessly with her staff and local business partners to create CTE programs that focus on service-based learning practices where students learn the employability skills needed for post-secondary success. Her leadership has changed CTE from being a place where we train the future workforce to a place where we provide services for our community. This award is well deserved, and we are so very proud of her success.”

Ayres began as Director of Career and Technical Education at Temple ISD in 2014. During the 2021-2022 school year, Temple ISD said that CTE students at Temple High School earned 243 industry-based certifications across 15 different disciplines.

TISD said 40 students also qualified for state competitions and complete 244 service-based learning projects and events through CTE programs.

According to the district, over 2,100 Temple High School students, 89% of the population of the school, took at least CTE course during the school year.