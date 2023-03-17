Temple man dead in accidental drowning, says Temple Police

The Bell County Sheriff's Department said the man may have died near the Northpoint Marina in Temple.

TEMPLE, Texas — One man is dead after an accidental drowning in Temple, says the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

The Department said they responded to a call about an accidental drowning of a fisherman around 10 p.m. on March 16 at the Northpoint Marina in Temple.

Deputies reportedly responded but were unable to immediately locate the victim when they first arrived on the scene.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers Park Rangers and the Morgan's Point Dive Team then reportedly assisted with the search.

The Sheriff's Department said the victim was found and recovered just after 12 p.m. on March 17.

The victim was identified by the Department as Efrain Ramirez Marquez of Temple.

Bell County Sheriff's Department stated that the death is currently being investigated by the Department's Criminal Investigation Division. No further information has been released.