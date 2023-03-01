Temple musician honored with highest award in traditional arts

Joe DeLeon "Little Joe" Hernández will be recognized as a National Heritage Fellow, the country's highest honor in folk and traditional arts.

TEMPLE, Texas — One Temple musician is set to receive the nation's highest honor in traditional and folk arts in 2023.

Tejano musician Joe DeLeon "Little Joe" Hernández is one of a select few artists who have been chosen by the National Endowment for the Arts as National Heritage Fellows in 2023.

Hernández has been a pioneer in Tejano music as well as one of the more prominent artists in the genre, releasing over 70 albums and winning five Grammy Awards with his band Little Joe y La Familia.

The National Heritage Fellow honor is a lifetime honor that is meant to recognize diverse cultural traditions in America and those whose dedication to the art helps to continue its preservation.

The fellowship also includes an award of $25,000.

“The 2023 National Heritage Fellows exemplify what it means to live an artful life,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “Their rich and diverse art forms connect us to the past, strengthen our communities today, and give hope to future generations in ways that only the arts can. Our nation is strengthened through their meaningful practices, expressions and preservation of traditional artistry.”

Other recipients of the award in 2023 will include Blues musician R.L. Boyce, Suquamish Basketmaker Ed Eugene Carriere and African American quilter Michael A. Cummings among others.

477 people have been honored as National Heritage Fellows since 1982, in over 200 different art forms.