TEMPLE, Texas — A missing 15-year-old has been found safely in Temple, says the Temple Police Department.

TPD made a post on social media asking for help locating 15-year-old ShaHolline Smith on Feb. 22.

Around 4:28 p.m., TPD announced that Smith had found safe.

No other information has been released at this time.