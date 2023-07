The Temple Police Department stated Isabelle Halloran was last seen on June 14.

TEMPLE, Texas — Have you seen this person? The Temple Police Department is reportedly searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

According to the department, 17-year-old Isabelle Halloran was last seen on June 14. No last known location was given.

Temple PD described Halloran as 5'0", 160 lbs with sandy hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.