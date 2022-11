Dillon Davis was found on Friday, Nov. 25.

TEMPLE, Texas — A missing 22-year-old has been found in Temple, according to the The Temple Police Department.

The department had posted earlier in the day about a missing person, 22-year-old Dillon Davis, who was last seen wearing a brown jacket, gray shorts and flip flops.

Police now say that Dillon has been located. There is no further information at this time.

