'He was the joy of the family' | Texans gather to honor six-year-old boy who died after being struck by lightning

A friend of 6-year-old Grayson Boggs asked his family how they could help. His father then organized the benefit where hundreds rallied together.

VALLEY MILLS, Texas — The small town of Valley Mills is honoring six-year-old Grayson Boggs and his father, Matthew Boggs, after the two were struck by lightning while holding hands on May 15.

Matthew Boggs died that day from injuries, and Grayson Boggs fought a long battle in the hospital before passing away on June 16.

Family, friends and even strangers rallied together for the Rally in the Valley benefit in Valley Mills after the tragedy hit the town.

"We don't know them, but we have six kids of our own," China Spring resident Sherrie Perry said. "We can't imagine."

The benefit event is all thanks to the Hodges family. Easton Hodges, a classmate of Grayson's, is the one responsible for the event with support from his father Jason.

"We've kept him in the loop on Grayson's hospital stay, and he's watched every update," Jason Hodges said. "He's seen every photo, and he just asked us originally, 'How can we help?' and this was kind of the best way we knew how."

Valley Mills has a current population of just over a thousand, but people came from all over to support and honor the Boggs family at the benefit.

"We're going to have enough people here to double our population," Jason Hodges said.

In such a dark time, the Boggs family says prayers from around the world have helped keep them strong.

"Every prayer, I have felt come through me," Grayson's grandfather, Bernard McClellen, said.

Now, pictures and memories are all the family has left, but Grayson's legacy will never be forgotten as he brought smiles and touched hearts in every room he walked in.

"My grandson was a joy and a gift to life," McClellen said.

"He was the joy of the family," Grayson's grandmother, Angela Boggs, added.