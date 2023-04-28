Texans invited to Unaccompanied Veteran burial at Central Texas Veterans Cemetery

U.S. Navy Veteran David Aaron Mitschelen will be buried at 11 a.m. on May 3.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen is inviting Central Texans to join them for an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial on May 3.

U.S. Navy Veteran Petty Officer Third Class (PO3) David Aaron Mitschelen will be buried at 11 a.m. sharp at the cemetery.

Mitschelen was born on May 31, 1947. He served from June 9, 1965 to June 6, 1969, receiving the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and National Defense Service Medal during his time in the Navy.

The cemetery said Mitschelen is not expected to have any next of kin attend his burial. They are asking for Central Texans to attend or spread about the word about the burial to ensure that Mitschelen is not buried alone.

Mitschelen will receive military honors at the burial, and if no next of kin are present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.

The Texas Veterans Land Board works with local communities and other Veterans service organizations to ensure that no Veteran is ever left behind.