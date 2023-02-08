Three displaced, pet dead after Harker Heights fire

The Fire Marshal's office stated that they believe the fire to be accidental, but have not determined cause.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A fire in Harker Heights has displaced three people and caused the loss of a family pet, according to the Harker Heights Fire Department.

The Department stated that they responded to a possible structure fire at 406 Tomahawk Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

One Engine, one Quint, two ALS Medic units and a Battalion Chief reportedly responded to the fire, along with an engine from the Killeen Fire Department.

Harker Heights FD said that they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage area of the residence when they arrived. Though the fire was reportedly extinguished within around 15 minutes, the department stated that the garage was heavily damaged.

According to the department, the fire was contained to the garage area of the home, and none of the occupants of the residence were home at the time of the fire.

While there were no injuries to either residents or firefighters, the family did reportedly lose a pet in the fire.

The three adults who were displaced by the fire are being assisted by the Red Cross, according to HHFD.