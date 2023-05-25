Killeen ISD star basketball player pays visit to kindergarten friend for graduation

Ellison High basketball star Jamyron Keller stopped by to visit his friend Daxon as they both celebrate milestone graduations.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — Two unlikely friends celebrated big milestones together this week at Killeen ISD, Kindergartener Daxon and his good friend, Ellison High School basketball star Jamyron Keller.

Daxon celebrated the end of his kindergarten year on May 25, a day that was made even more special as he was paid a surprise visit by Keller, who brought with him balloons and a card. A Facebook post from the school district showed the two smiling for camera on the big day.

According to the district, Daxon and Keller became friends when Daxon developed a passion for drawing pictures of the star player. They said Daxon's art skills have improved even more over time, and his latest drawing of Keller, showing him in an Ellison Eagles jersey with his No. 1 displayed on the front, was especially touching.

The district said Keller, who has now committed to Oklahoma State, kept Daxon's drawings in his locker throughout his high school career as a reminder that younger generations look up to him.

Keller will walk the stage at his own graduation as a member of the C.E. Ellison High School Class of 2023 on Saturday, May 27.