Update: Man involved in Milam County shooting during mental health call identified

The investigation into the Oct. 19 shooting is being led by the Texas Rangers.

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Rangers are now leading the investigation into an incident where a man was killed and a Milam County Sheriff's Deputy was shot in Rockdale.

Deputy Samuel Ferguson IV reportedly responded to a mental health call near Rockdale on Oct. 19, 2022. Sheriff Mike Clore stated that during Ferguson's assessment, the person in crisis became uncooperative and showed suicidal tendencies.

The department has now identified the man in crisis as 64-year-old Mark Edward Evers of Rockdale.

Sheriff Clore reported that Ferguson attempted to take Evers in for an emergency order of detention, having deemed him a danger to himself and others.

When Ferguson tried to detain Evers, Evers reportedly opened fire on the Deputy, hitting him multiple times. Ferguson returned fire, and shot Evers, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The department said that Ferguson was taken to a hospital in Temple with critical but stable injuries. Evers reportedly died on the scene.