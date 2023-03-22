'The first time around, they failed us completely' | Vanessa Guillen family speaks out on death of Pvt. Ana Basaldua Ruiz

Vanessa Guillen's sister, Mayra Guillen, lived a similar nightmare after her sister was killed on Fort Hood almost three years ago. Now, she speaks out.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT HOOD, Texas — The family of Vanessa Guillen, the soldier murdered on Fort Hood three years ago, is speaking out about the case of 20-year-old Private Ana Basaldua Ruiz who was found dead on Fort Hood earlier this month.

Vanessa Guillen's sister, Mayra Guillen, decided she was ready to speak out in honor of her sister, Ana and those that have lost their lives to sexual harassment.

"You know, I was very much in shock because that's what we were trying to avoid the whole time, for there to be a case similar to my sisters," Mayra Guillen, said.

Nearly three years after the death of Vanessa Guillen, her sister Mayra is seeing another family live their own nightmare.

"It's like I was reading the headlines of my sister's death all over again," Guillen said. "It was hard to accept the fact that it happened once again, and in Fort Hood once again, and to a Latina once again ... a young female soldier. It just completely brought everything back."

Before Specialist Guillen died, her family said she complained about sexual harassment.

"I never knew that sexual harassment or sexual misconduct was a big problem in the military until my sister went through it," Guillen said. "And, we all know what happened. So, it's all for her and for her memory."

It's a similar story for Basaldua Ruiz. Fort hood officials say that she committed suicide. Her parents say she had complained to them that she was continuously sexually harassed on post.

"We have so many young people that want to join but when they read cases like this it makes them doubt themselves," Guillen said. "It shouldn't be that way. You should be able to serve proudly and honorably, and not be afraid of showing that it can be done."

Fort Hood officials held a press conference on March 17, stating that no foul play in the Basaldua Ruiz case is suspected at this time.



They have called anyone facing harassment to please come forward.

"I would hope that they are doing what they meant about having people report the harassment directly and just try to better themselves and see how they will handle this situation first hand," Mayra said.

Guillen is planning to hold a march for justice event next week in Washington DC fight for justice, rights and protections for soldiers.

Guillen posted on Twitter saying that volunteers are needed for this call to action.

6 News will keep you updated on a specific date when it is announced.

KCEN Related Stories: