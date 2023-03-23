Waco City Council unveils commissioned sketches by Waco High School student

Maritza Degollada-Ramirez was commissioned to draw portraits of the six City Council Members after her work was featured in a mock trial competition.

WACO, Texas — The Waco City Council unveiled sketches of the Council Members made by a Waco High School student at a City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 21.

District 3 Council Member Josh Borderud commissioned Maritza Degollada-Ramirez, a junior at Waco High, to sketch all six members of the Waco City Council after seeing the student's work featured in a mock trial competition.

The drawings feature each member of the Council on the dais in the style a courtroom sketch.

"Many members of the Waco-McLennan County Bar Association were deeply impressed with Maritza's courtroom sketches during the high school mock trial competition,” said Councilmember Borderud. “Her drawings of Waco City Council in that same style demonstrate both her talent as an artist and the strength of the Waco ISD fine arts curriculum. We are so grateful for Maritza's skillful depictions of our current city council in action."

Degollada-Ramirez competed in the Texas High School Mock Trial State Competition in March 2023 after advancing to the State level. She is the first WHS student to receive a Gold Key award in the digital art category and advance to nationals in the Scholastic Art and Writing Competition in January 2023.

Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon thanked the Council for their show of support to the district.

“We appreciate Councilmember Borderud’s continuous support of our students and recognition of our fine arts programs," said Kincannon. "Martiza has incredible talent and we are thrilled that her work is being showcased in this way."

Waco ISD said Degollada-Ramirez currently serves as the historian for the WHS National Honor Society and Upward Bound, she is a member of the Interact Club, art club and student council, an altar server at St. Francis Church and a WHS store marketing manager.

According to the district, Degollada-Ramirez is a dual credit accelerated student, and is on track to graduate with her associate's degree this year.