A YouTuber named WhistlinDiesel captured the video of the sports car catching fire while racing it in a Waco field.

WACO, Texas — A viral 12-minute, 20-second video posted to YouTube captured the moment an influencer caught a Ferrari sports car on fire in a Waco field while racing it through the dry grass.

The Waco Fire Department responded to the incident last month in the 4300 block of South 12th St. Road after a hectic 9-1-1 call spurred firefighters into action.

"We got half an acre on fire, let's focus on getting the vehicles out," responding units told the dispatcher.

"Do you want me to get another unit out that way and have them swing by and pick up a brush truck?" the dispatcher responded.

"Yeah, go ahead and get a brush truck en route just in case this starts to spread on us," the firefighters on the scene responded.

The fire did spread, destroying the Ferrari and minivan that initiated the race and blaze but was extinguished by firefighters.

According to the audio from those on scene in the viral YouTube video, the van involved in the racing was a $40 thousand rental containing at least $5,000 worth of "equipment."

That damage was compounded by the incineration of the "$400 thousand" Ferrari sports car.

According to dispatch calls, crews on scene confirmed the fire spread at least half an acre.

The Waco Fire Department confirmed a report was taken of the incident and 6 News has requested a copy of that report.

None of the people involved in the video are facing criminal charges at this time.

6 News reached out to Cody, as he's called in the video, via his Instagram @whistlindiesel to request a comment but we have not received a response.