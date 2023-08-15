Waco Fire Department mourns loss of engineer

The Department said Engineer Steve Kroll had been battling cancer for well over a year.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Waco Fire announced that Engineer Steve Kroll died on Aug. 15, 2023, after a battle with cancer. The department said Kroll had been fighting cancer for well over a year.

Kroll joined the department in October 1995. He had been with Waco Fire for just shy of 28 years.

In a post on social media, Waco Fire memorialized Kroll, saying that he "Was, and still is, an inspiration to us all. We will miss him greatly."

The department asked the community to keep Kroll's family in their thoughts during this time.