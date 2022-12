Sharea Yashen Ridge is reportedly known to frequent the South Waco area.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.

Sharea Yashen Ridge, 30, has been reported missing by her family, said Waco PD. The family has reportedly not been in contact with her since 2020.

No last known location has been given, but Waco PD stated that Ridge is known to frequent the South Waco area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waco PD at 254-750-7500 or Special Crimes Detective Delange at 254-750-7609.