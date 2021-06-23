Waco woman missing for a week, police asking for help

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department needs help finding 33-year-old Stephanie Hernandez-Jeter who has been missing for a week.
Hernandez-Jeter is homeless but does stay in touch with family. According to her mother, they haven't heard from her in over a week, which they said was out of the ordinary.
"We aren’t sure of a clothing description as of now or where she was last known to be. Her mother also informed us that she was in a car wreck a couple of weeks ago and may still have visible injuries on her head from the wreck," said Ofc. Garen Bynum in a press release.
Hernandez-Jeter is known to frequent places in the downtown area like the Salvation Army and The Hanger. If you see her, you are asked to call the Waco Police Department at (254)750-7500.