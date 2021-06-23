Waco woman missing for a week, police asking for help

Stephanie Hernandez-Jeter is homeless but stays in touch with family. According to her mother, they haven't heard from her in over a week.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department needs help finding 33-year-old Stephanie Hernandez-Jeter who has been missing for a week.

Hernandez-Jeter is homeless but does stay in touch with family. According to her mother, they haven't heard from her in over a week, which they said was out of the ordinary.

"We aren’t sure of a clothing description as of now or where she was last known to be. Her mother also informed us that she was in a car wreck a couple of weeks ago and may still have visible injuries on her head from the wreck," said Ofc. Garen Bynum in a press release.