Westphalia ISD students donate over $800 to Temple Animal Shelter

17 students raised money through a bake sale for the shelter.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — Students from the Westphalia Independent School District decided to extend an act of generosity to the City of Temple this March.

Students from the 7th-grade class at Westphalia held a bake sale and generously donated their earnings to the City of Temple Animal Services Department Shelter.

The 17 students raised a total of $842.47 at the sale, which they presented to the shelter with a hand-made giant check.

The City of Temple extended their thanks to the students, and gave them an opportunity to meet some of the animals housed at the shelter.