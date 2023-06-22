Writing a new chapter: Beloved Waco sportswriter set to retire

A Copperas Cove native, John Werner is set to retire this summer after almost 45 years behind a keyboard.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Since August of 1982, Central Texans have been turning to the sports section of the Waco Tribune-Herald, reading their Baylor news and seeing the byline from one of their own: John Werner.

"I was very fortunate," Werner told 6 Sports.

To this day, Werner's name has been seen near the newspaper's reports of the most impactful stories in Baylor Athletics history.

From Day 1, Werner has followed his heart.

"I was a sportswriter in high school," Werner said. "I wasn't very good, I was pretty shy. I had a tough time getting up the nerve to interview people, but I really liked writing."

Werner has covered the good, like Baylor's 2021 Men's Basketball National Championship, which forced him through the bad that comes with being away from home for a month, and he's covered the ugly, like the 2003 tragedy when a murder scandal rocked that same Baylor Men's Basketball program.

The whole time, Werner has informed green and gold-clad fans what was happening with their teams on the Waco campus, no matter the sport.

"I think I've at least done a story on all of them," Werner said. "Now, acrobatics & tumbling, I haven't covered any events, but I've done some stories on them."

Those stories came as Werner built his life.

Two weeks after joining the sports staff, led by the legendary late Dave Campbell, Werner met Karen Svenson in the Trib newsroom.

"I asked her directions to Connally High School," said Werner. "She'd been here for a year, so she knew the city and gave me really good directions. Very detailed."

A couple of weeks later, Werner said he mustered up the strength to ask Svenson on a date.

"Fortunately, she accepted," said Werner.

The two have been married since 1985.

Now, the couple is retiring together. Werner, from the Trib 41 years later, and Karen from Waco High, where she teaches English.

"I love to hike, I love to get up in the mountains," Werner said. "And so does my wife. So, we have a five-week trip planned to the pacific northwest beginning in August."

The pair isn't leaving Waco after all these years.

Werner said he's thankful for the people who have helped shape their life in Waco for more than four decades. You might even still find him in a press box occasionally, as a freelancer, when he climbs down from the mountains.

"I got a really nice text from Matt Rhule the other day after I wrote my retirement column," Werner said. "He said, 'I appreciate the way you cover the team and your professionalism.' Stuff like that means a lot."

Throughout the years, Werner never lost his passion for the job.

"I just love what I do, really."