'My dreams might actually come true' | Young Colorado woman remains hopeful after donations pour in to get her life-saving medical care in Texas

21-year-old Aubrey Knudtson has been denied by many health care providers because of how complex her situation is, but a Temple clinic has doctors willing to help.

TEMPLE, Texas — Life-saving medical care for 21-year-old Aubrey Knudtson could be in the heart of Central Texas at Baylor Scott & White in Temple, but the trip from Colorado to the Lone Star State and treatment will come at a large cost.

That's why photographer Csilla Leonard, Knudtson's close friend, started a GoFundMe back in May where nearly $2,000 was raised.

Once 6 News stepped in and aired the story on July 22, $1,000 was raised in just two days from strangers around the nation.

"I'm beaming with gratitude," Knudtson said. "It actually feels real now, like my dreams might actually come true. It's so surreal and bittersweet."

Knudtson has been battling health issues since she was just 12 years old, when she got the West Nile Virus. It paralyzed her stomach and intestines causing her to lose her ability to eat.

She is dependent on IV Nutrition Therapy through her heart. It's kept her alive but also taken a toll on her health.

The 21-year-old has been in hospice care, had dozens of blood clots and suffered septic shock.

According to Knudtson, the treatment offered at Baylor Scott & White in Temple can get her off of IV Nutrition and onto a tube feeding straight into her stomach.

She says other health care providers closer have denied her treatment because of how complex her situation is, but Baylor Scott & White has been the only hospital to have doctors willing to take on the challenge.

Knudtson still has to raise $7,000, but she now has a glimpse of hope after the story first aired and community members have donated from near and far.

"I shouldn't be here today," Knudtson said. "I really shouldn't. Every day that I wake up, it's a really big deal. The fact that we're making so much progress, it's such a huge amount of progress in a short amount of time, and it just it feels real now, it feels like it's actually possible."

Along with the GoFundMe, Knudtson has her own t-shirt business to help with the trip to Texas.

Click here to purchase a shirt. Click here for the GoFundMe.

6 News asked Knudtson what motivates her to keep going and what advice she would give to someone else who is in the same boat. This is what Knudtson had to say.

I have my days where I don't feel like fighting anymore just because the pain is so bad, or there's crisis after crisis. A couple of months ago, I coded, and I ended up back on life support after less than a week of being off of it. That made me want to quit. What helps me the most is finding gratitude. That helps me more than anything like seeing the sunset or getting to see my dog or knowing that I have the ability to help other people by sharing my story. It's really uncomfortable to share my story. It is so raw and real, but my hope is that if it can just help one person to feel less alone, or show them that they too can do it. If I can do it, anybody can do it. That's it. Your story has purpose. Your life has purpose. You have meaning, and it's worth fighting for.