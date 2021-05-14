Humane Society of Central Texas hosts free dog adoptions, 77 dogs available

Earlier this week, the humane society said staff saw 115 new animals come in over a span of 11 days.

WACO, Texas — The Humane Society of Central Texas said that it is looking to adopt out 25 out of the 77 dogs during its free dog adoption event this weekend to help lower the capacity at its shelters, a spokesperson said Friday night.

Earlier this week, the humane society said it originally had a goal of adopting out 60 dogs after staff saw 115 new animals come in over a span of 11 days.

In total this week, staff said 98 animals were adopted or fostered -- 45 of those being sponsored by Greg May Honda.

Yet, there is a high number of animals that keep coming in, the spokesperson said. On Friday alone, staff saw 14 new dogs come in.

"The shelter is full of big dogs, small dogs, old dogs, puppies ... you name it! Most of the dogs participate in daily play groups so staff know they are dog friendly, and even those that may be particular about other animals are still family friendly," a news release said.

The humane society said they are especially trying to find homes for dogs over 25 pounds because the large kennels are nearly full.