City of Waco hosting free microchipping event for local pets

Local pet owners have a chance to get their furry friends both chipped and vaccinated for free.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Pet owners in Waco and beyond have a special opportunity in February, the City of Waco is offering a free microchipping event to the community.

At North Waco Park on Feb. 26, pet owners from across the area are invited to drop by from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. to have their furry friends microchipped free of charge.

In addition to the microchip, animals can also receive vaccinations for rabies and DAPP (Distemper Adenovirus Parvo Parainfluenza) for free.

To receive the free rabies vaccination, pets must live in the Waco city limits and must be spayed or neutered. Those who are not spayed/neutered or live outside the city limits can still receive the rabies vaccine for $10.

Residents are asked to bring a water bill to show proof of residence.

The event is not just limited to dogs, as cats are also welcome.

More information can be found at waco-texas.com/Events-Activities/Microchip-Event.