Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive will last entire month of August

Credit: Humane Society of Central Texas
Gloria is looking for her forever home

WACO, Texas — The Clear the Shelters pet adoption event is back for the sixth year in a row, with a few changes. In years past, local shelters opened their doors and slashed adoption fee prices for one day but now the effort is extended the full month of August, which may help shelters even more.

Credit: Humane Society of Central Texas
'Bono' is looking for his forever home

The Humane Society in Waco said they will will have daily adoption specials and prizes and the first adoption of each day will be sponsored by a local business. The month-long campaign leads up to a celebratory event on Saturday, August 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Credit: Humane Society of Central Texas

Since 2015, more than 410,000 pets have been adopted and taken to their forever homes through the campaign. New this year, an adoption tracker allows you to follow along at home as animals become adopted. For more information on the campaign and how to adopt, you can visit their official website, including how you can "Adopt & Donate."

Credit: Humane Society of Central Texas
'Zac Effron' is looking for his forever home

To help those who want to practice safe, social distancing measures, this year's initiative will also feature virtual pet adoptions.

Credit: Humane Society of Central Texas

