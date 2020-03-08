Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive will last entire month of August

Since 2015, more than 410,000 pets have been adopted through the campaign.

WACO, Texas — The Clear the Shelters pet adoption event is back for the sixth year in a row, with a few changes. In years past, local shelters opened their doors and slashed adoption fee prices for one day but now the effort is extended the full month of August, which may help shelters even more.

The Humane Society in Waco said they will will have daily adoption specials and prizes and the first adoption of each day will be sponsored by a local business. The month-long campaign leads up to a celebratory event on Saturday, August 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Since 2015, more than 410,000 pets have been adopted and taken to their forever homes through the campaign. New this year, an adoption tracker allows you to follow along at home as animals become adopted. For more information on the campaign and how to adopt, you can visit their official website, including how you can "Adopt & Donate."