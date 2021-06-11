Code Red: Humane Society of Central Texas at capacity, waiving adoption fees

All adoption fees have been waived for the weekend, fostering an animal is free.

WACO, Texas — The Humane Society of Central Texas is sounding the alarm this weekend as they desperately seek homes for their large dogs.

In a Facebook post Friday, the organization said they are waving all adoption fees on their large dogs through the weekend in hopes of finding them their forever homes. They also wanted to remind people that fostering is an option and that is free if you can do so.

The Humane Society also said difficult decisions are looming.

"It's extremely painful to say, but once again, we have reached maximum capacity in our large dog kennels. Within a week we will be forced to make very difficult decisions," they said.

The Humane Society also wanted to remind people to spay and neuter your animals and to secure fences if dogs are left outside.

If you are looking for an animal and can help, you can contact the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454.

They are located at 2032 Circle Rd. in Waco.