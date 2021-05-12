Free dog adoptions after Humane Society of Central Texas sees 115 new animals in 11 days

The humane society said the Waco Animal Shelter received 115 new animals in the past 11 days, so the event will help open up space at the shelter.

WACO, Texas — The video above was posted in 2020.

The Humane Society of Central Texas is trying to find forever homes for 60 dogs by hosting free dog adoptions until the end of day Sunday.

"The shelter is full of big dogs, small dogs, old dogs, puppies ... you name it! Most of the dogs participate in daily play groups so staff know they are dog friendly, and even those that may be particular about other animals are still family friendly," a news release said.

The humane society said they are especially trying to find homes for dogs over 25 pounds because the large kennels are nearly full.

If you are not ready to adopt, the humane society is also encouraging families to foster pets while staff tries to find its forever home.

"Even if you can only foster for a week or two, that’s enough time to help an animal decompress from shelter life, which gives them a better chance at finding a forever home when they come back to the shelter," the news release said.

The humane society, which is located at 2032 Circle Rd., is open Mondays from1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This Sunday only, they will be open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.