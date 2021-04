From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 24, Killeen Animal Services, located at 3118 Commerce Dr., is offering free pet adoptions.

KILLEEN, Texas — If you've been wanting a new furry friend and/or family member, this Saturday is the perfect time to visit Killeen Animal Services.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 24, Killeen Animal Services, located at 3118 Commerce Dr., is offering free pet adoptions.

It's a promotion that started on Friday, April 23.

"Come and meet your new best friend," the City of Killeen posted on Facebook.

Click here to see the animals that are adoptable.