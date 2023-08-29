Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center offering $15 adoptions

On Aug. 29 and 30, all cats and dogs can be brought home for only $15.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Looking to add a fuzzy friend to your family? The Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center is giving Central Texans a chance to do just that, at a fraction of the usual cost.

From 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30, all adoptions at the Center will be offered for only $15. That includes dogs, puppies, cats and kittens.

The Center says all the pets available for adoption are spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed and flea-treated before adoption, so the only thing you have to do is bring them home.

The Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center is located at 403 Indian Tr. in Harker Heights, TX.

For more information on the adoption center or available pets, visit this link.