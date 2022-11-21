Killeen Animal Shelter 'in desperate need' of blankets, towels this winter

The city said they will be accepting donations throughout the winter months.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Animal Services division is asking for blanket and towel donations to help keep their pets warm.

"The animals in their facility are in desperate need of new or slightly used blankets or towels," the city said in a Monday news release. "The items ensure the dogs and cats are kept warm and dry during the colder months of the year."

If you would like to donate new or slightly new blankets or towels, you can drop them off at the following locations:

Killeen Animal Shelter, 3118 Commerce Dr.

Fort Hood Animal Shelter, Building 4902 Engineer Dr.

Both locations' hours are Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city said they will be accepting donations throughout the winter months.