HOUSTON — The Houston Zoo on Wednesday announced the birth of a male Masai giraffe.

The calf was born to to first-time mom Kamili on Sept. 30.

The zoo released behind-the-scenes video of the birth at the McGovern Giraffe Habitat. The calf weighed in at 128 pounds at just over six feet tall.

"This is also the first calf sired by four-year-old, Joshua," stated the Houston Zoo in a press release. "After a two-hour labor, both mom and the yet-to-be-named calf are doing well and are currently bonding behind the scenes with keeper and veterinary teams watching over the pair. After a few days alone with his mother, the new calf will make his public debut."

The zoo also noted it provides funds to protect giraffes in the African wild. The money goes to those arresting illegal hunters and watching over wild giraffes.

"Simply by visiting the Houston Zoo, guests help save Masai giraffes in the wild as a portion of every admission ticket is donated to conservation efforts protecting species, like giraffes, in their natural habitats."

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM