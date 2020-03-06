WACO, Texas — The Humane Society of Central Texas working with Dog Is My Co-Pilot and the Idaho Humane Society to fly dogs where shelters are empty and loving homes are waiting for six Waco animals.

One dog, Justice, is leaving for a life in Idaho is. Justice is a dog with a severe case of demodex mange.

She and five other dogs will leave at 5:45 a.m. from Addison Saturday.

The Humane Society of Central Texas needs six airlines approved crates to send these dogs off to their rescue partners in Idaho and have requested donations from the public of new or gently used plastic dog crates that can hold 40-50 pound dogs.

They need the crates by Friday at 12 p.m.

Please drop off crate donations at the Humane Society of Central Texas, 2032 Circle Rd, Waco, TX 76706 during business hours Mon-Sat.

Also on KCENTV.com:

McLennan County, Waco officials give regular update on coronavirus response

List: Black-owned Austin-area businesses you can support

What one fitness trainer says about getting back in the gym | Your Best Life