Humane Society of Central Texas needs help fostering dogs during winter storm

The fostering would be temporary and the dogs could come back next week, Savannah said in a Facebook video.

WACO, Texas — The Humane Society of Central Texas is making a call to the public to help foster out its dogs during Winter Storm Landon.

In a video posted to Facebook Tuesday, a woman named Savannah asked for those who have room in their homes to swing by their location, 2032 Circle Rd. in Waco, and help give one of their many, many dogs (153 and counting, according to their website) a warm place to stay during the freezing temperatures.

Though Savannah explained that the shelter will have volunteers stay with the animals, she said the dogs won't be able to go out.

"Our dogs won't be able to get out in this cold... we won't be able to come up here to walk the dogs or give them exercise," she said in the video.

Savannah said they have plenty of dogs to choose from that get along with other dogs, cats and kids.