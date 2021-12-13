Free pet adoptions in Killeen this weekend

The City of Killeen said the shelter is also looking for foster homes and volunteers.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Animal Services announced Monday that there will be free pet adoptions for animals that are sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped this weekend.

The free pet adoption event will be on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3118 Commerce Dr.

If you are unable to adopt a pet, the shelter asks that you consider fostering a furry friend or volunteering at the shelter.

"Consider opening your space to take in strays and better care for the animals," the City of Killeen's Facebook post read.