Killeen Animal Shelter offering free adoptions this weekend

KILLEEN, Texas — f you've been searching for your furry friend, look no further. The Killeen Animal Shelter is offering free adoptions this weekend.

The event will be on Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, June 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the shelter, located at 3118 Commerce Dr.

Fees will be waived for animals that are sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped.

The City of Killeen tweeted about the event Friday, saying the shelter was nearing capacity.

You can view which animals are available for adoption at the Killeen Animal here.