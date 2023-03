She is very playful and full of lots of love! She is great with other dogs and kids too!

KILLEEN, Texas — Bella is a 1 year 3-month-old boxer mix.

She was adopted from the Killeen Animal Shelter as a puppy and then surrendered 9 months later, according to Johnny Dees, Program Coordinator for the City of Killeen.

"She is very playful and full of lots of love," said Dees. "She is great with other dogs and kids too!"