Killeen Animal Shelter offering free pet adoptions for Fourth of July

KILLEEN, Texas — If you're looking to add a new furry friend to your family, then the Killeen Animal Shelter is the place for you!

Starting Monday, June 26, until Sunday, July 8, the shelter is offering free pet adoptions!

Normally, adoptions cost $40 plus a $15 microchip fee.

"The shelter is full of friendly, loveable, loyal pets and staff encourages residents to adopt their new best friend," the shelter said in a news release. "Available animals include rabbits, turtles and guinea pigs, in additional to dogs and cats."

Click here to see the animals available for adoption.

The shelter, located at 3118 Commerce Dr., is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays to Saturdays, and closed on Sundays. It will also be closed on July 4.