Half-price pet adoptions Saturday at Bell County Texas Animal Shelter

The shelter, located at 2509 South Loop 121 in Belton, will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The deal is only good for that day.

If you want to get a look at some of the furry friends waiting for their fur-ever parents to come bring them home, you could check out their online listings where they have 47 pages of dogs and cats that are available.