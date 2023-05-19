Half-price pet adoptions Saturday at Bell County Texas Animal Shelter

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Texas Animal Shelter will be holding half-price pet adoptions on Saturday, May 20.
The shelter, located at 2509 South Loop 121 in Belton, will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The deal is only good for that day.
If you want to get a look at some of the furry friends waiting for their fur-ever parents to come bring them home, you could check out their online listings where they have 47 pages of dogs and cats that are available.
If you'd like to call ahead, the shelter's number is 254-933-6780.