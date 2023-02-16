Perfect Pet: Let Deckard steal your heart

Deckard is a 2-year-old Labrador retriever mix with lots of energy

WACO, Texas — Valentine's Day may have just passed, but those looking for that someone special can still find an adorable match in Deckard, this week's Perfect Pet.

Deckard is a 2-year-old Australian Cattle Dog/Labrador retriever mix with lots of energy who also loves to snuggle.

Deckard loves to run, go on walks, play fetch and especially play with his favorite toys, but at the end of the day he is happy to climb into your lap and fall fast asleep.

Deckard can be timid at first, but once he warms up to you he loves being petted and will never want to leave your side.

Deckard can be very protective, so it is recommended that he would fit best with a family with older children or other larger dogs.

Deckard is a very sweet and happy dog who is looking for his forever family.

To adopt, foster or just learn more about Deckard, contact the Humane Society of Waco at 254-750-7088, visit their website at www.humanesocietycentraltexas.org or visit the shelter located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco, TX.