Perfect Pet | Final day to adopt the lovable Zeus

Today is the last chance to adopt Zeus from the Killeen Animal Shelter, so head that way!

KILLEEN, Texas — If you've been looking to adopt a dog recently, this is your sign to head to the Killeen Animal Shelter today and adopt Zeus, the four-year-old Australian Cattle mix.

Zeus has been neutered and is up to date on all of his shots, he simply just needs a forever home and a couch to relax on.

The Killeen Animal Shelter says Zeus is great with kids and other dogs, he's genuinely so friendly to everyone.

Zeus is also a graduate of basic obedience school at the Impact training facility, so he is ready to be yours today.

This is the very last day you will be able to adopt Zeus, so it's important to head to the shelter as soon as possible.