Perfect Pet: Larry is so lovable!

Larry enjoys being outside and is quickly learning how to play with toys. He also loves playing with other dogs, but is respectful when another dog would rather spend time just "smelling the roses". Don't let Larry's photos fool you, though – if running around outside isn't on the agenda for the day he is happy to curl up on a blanket (or maybe the couch if you say it's okay) to binge-watch your favorite TV show all day, too.