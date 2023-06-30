Perfect Pet: Larry is so lovable!

KILLEEN, Texas — Larry is the Perfect Pet for the week. He's a 2-year-old neutered male Australian Cattle Dog mix who could truly be someone's perfect companion.
Larry enjoys being outside and is quickly learning how to play with toys. He also loves playing with other dogs, but is respectful when another dog would rather spend time just "smelling the roses". Don't let Larry's photos fool you, though – if running around outside isn't on the agenda for the day he is happy to curl up on a blanket (or maybe the couch if you say it's okay) to binge-watch your favorite TV show all day, too.
We guarantee his scruffy face will capture your heart the moment you look into his big, soulful eyes.
Larry will be waiting at the Fort Cavazos Animal Shelter, but don't wait too long to come by to meet him because once word gets out about what a perfect canine companion he will be, we don't expect him to be there long!
