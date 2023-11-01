Perfect Pet: Mary, the lovebug looking for her forever home

The mild-mannered pup loves walks, cuddling on the couch, and playing with other dogs.

KILLEEN, Texas — Valentine's day is just around the corner, and we have a furry friend, who you will just fall in love with!

Meet Mary, a 2-year-old Pitbull mix pup who has been at the Killeen Animal Shelter since November.

Mary is looking for a loving family who will take her to her forever home.

This sweet girl loves cuddling up on a soft blanket, giving kisses galore, and playing with other dogs. She truly is the perfect valentines date!

Killeen Animal Shelter’s Program Director, Johnny Dees, said Mary will fit in with any family.

“She is one of a kind, and would do well with just about anybody…she really is just a lovebug” said Dees.

Mary is all ready to go home and is up to date on all her vaccinations, including rabies, and has been spayed and chipped.

This very mild-mannered pup just needs a couch to call her own.

If you are interested in adopting Mary or any other animal head over to the Killeen Animal Shelter located at 3118 Commerce Dr.