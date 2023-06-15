Perfect Pet | Meet Baxter the Border Collie!

Baxter is up for adoption at the Killeen Animal Shelter and wants to find his forever home.

KILLEEN, Texas — If you are looking for a companion then look no further than Baxter, the 6-month-old Border Collie.

Baxter has been at with Killeen Animal Services for only about a week and employees already recognize him for his lovely personality.

This Border Collie is packed with plenty of playful energy and would work well in a family with children.

Baxter has been neutered and after someone pays the $65 adoption fee, he will be microchipped as well.