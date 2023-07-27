Perfect Pet | Meet Bonita!

Bonita is a 1-year-old female Labrador Retriever mix.

KILLEEN, Texas — Bonita is this weeks Perfect Pet! She is a 1-year-old black and white female Labrador Retriever puppy mix, who was surrendered by her owner to the Fort Cavazos animal shelter a few months ago.

Bonita loves to give 'big bear hugs' and kisses. You can find her playing around with her favorite kennel tech whenever she is taken outside to the yard.



When paired with a more energetic puppy, Bonita did very well according to animal shelter staff.

Bonita's ideal home would be one with an easily accessible large backyard that will allow her to run and take all her energy out just to start the cycle back up again.

If you would like to adopt Bonita, please visit the Fort Cavazos animal shelter weekdays from 9am to 8pm.

