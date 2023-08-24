Perfect Pet | Meet Millie!

Millie is a female Siberian Husky mix!

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — This weeks perfect pet is Millie!

Millie is an approximately 3-year-old female Siberian Husky mix who enjoys long naps and cuddles with her people. That’s not to say Millie is just a lump on a log, though – she is happy to spend a few minutes playing with toys and polite play with other dogs!

Millie walks well on a leash and knows basic commands like sit and shake. She will also happily melt onto the floor for a good grooming session when she sees a brush!

The Fort Cavazos Animal Shelter believes Millie has been house trained, but as with any new animal she may need a quick refresher when introduced to her new home.

Millie is waiting for her perfect family at the shelter. She will be microchipped at the time of her adoption, and as always, all adoptions are free from this facility!

Millie is available for meet and greets seven days a week any time between 9:00am and 8:00pm .

Read more: