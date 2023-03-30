Perfect Pet | Polo needs a home!

Polo is a 1-year-old pit bull who is already trained and is looking for his forever home.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — Looking for a new addition to your family? This week's Perfect Pet may be the one for you.

Polo is a 1-year, 1-month old neutered black pit bull who loves car rides, belly rubs and trips to Lowe's.

Polo found his way to the Killeen Animal Shelter in February. He was taken in by the team from M Pack dog training in Killeen where he spent four weeks learning puppy foundation training and obedience training.

During his time in training, Polo learned how to be a sweet, obedient dog, and even knows several commands like sit, down, come and heel.

The shelter says that Polo is highly motivated and will make a great working companion dog.

Polo is good around other dogs and cats and would be great with families. The shelter says he is a love bug who will be attached at the hip and genuinely wants to be a good boy for his new family.

Polo is chipped and up to date on his vaccinations, all he is missing is a comfy couch at his forever home!

In addition to Polo, Sabrina, last week's Perfect Pet, is also still looking for her forever family, and will be making a special appearance at the Petco in Harker Heights from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. So, if you're looking to add a new furry friend to your life, both Polo and Sabrina would love to meet you!