FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — Sunshine is this week's Perfect Pet. She is a 4-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix who loves the life of leisure.

She enjoys quite walks down shady trails, lounging on the couch and soaking up the sun, hence her name. Sunshine appears to be house trained and has lease manners.

Sunshine does great with other dogs and adores children. If you would like to adopt Sunshine, stop by the Fort Cavazos Animal Shelter weekdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.