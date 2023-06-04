Perfect Pet | Meet the playful and silly Ban!

Ban is a black and white Great Dane mix.

KILLEEN, Texas — Looking for a charismatic companion?

Well meet Ban, the 1-year-old, playful Great Dane mix.

Ban has been at the Killeen Animal Shelter since early February and is still looking for a place to call home.

He has been neutered and is said to be great around other dogs. Ban also thinks he's a lap dog and a couch potato, making for a very loveable companion.

The Killeen Animal Shelter says Ban is very energetic and treat-motivated, so training him shouldn't be too much to handle.

To find out more information on this perfect pet and more, visit here.