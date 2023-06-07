Perfect Pet | Meet Tug!

Tug is a 1-year-old Labrador Retriever

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — Tug the Labrador Retriever is this week's Perfect Pet. Tug is a little more than one year old. However, he is wise for his age.

Despite his name, you won't catch Tug pulling on your arm while you're on walks. He likes to play with toys, especially soft ones that make squeaky sounds.

Prior to coming to the Fort Cavazos Animal Shelter, Tug used to live with another dog. So, if Tug must live with another dog again, he ask to live with a girl rather than a boy dog as he's gotten used to being the man of the house. He'd also be fine staying with small children. Tugs likes to run around with them.

To adopt Tug you'll need $65, a state ID and LOTS of love.

To adopt Tug you'll need $65, a state ID and LOTS of love.

