Perfect Pet | Merlot the red Alaskan Husky

This three-year-old Husky is looking for a forever home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KILLEEN, Texas — Looking for an energetic and fun-loving friend?

Then meet Merlot!

Merlot is a three-year-old red Alaskan Husky with a playful spirit and tons of energy.

He was brought in to the Killeen Animal Shelter as a stray just a few weeks ago, since then Merlot has been neutered and brought up to date on all of his shots.

Merlot loves walks and attention, he is great with other dogs as he just wants to run around and play all day.

Be sure to keep him away from cats though, Merlot only likes speaking to other dogs!