Perfect Pet | Polo has found his forever home!

Just hours after Polo appeared on Texas Today's Perfect Pet segment, someone came in to adopt the young pit bull.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Animal Shelter announced that Thursday's Perfect Pet, Polo the pit bull, was adopted just hours after the segment aired!

A spokesperson from the shelter says the 1-year-old pit bull was adopted by Soldier Rudd after he saw him on the show this morning.

Polo found his way to the Killeen Animal Shelter in February. He was taken in by the team from M Pack dog training in Killeen where he spent four weeks learning puppy foundation training and obedience training.

During his time in training, Polo learned how to be a sweet, obedient dog, and even knows several commands like sit, down, come and heel.

The shelter says that Polo is highly motivated and will make a great working companion dog.