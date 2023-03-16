Perfect Pet | Quinn, the playful and lovable Pit Bull

This energetic dog is very social, great around kids and other dogs.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — As spring rolls around, many people prefer to be outside, enjoying the beautiful weather. Why not adopt a furry friend to play in the sun with?

That brings us to 5-year-old brindle Pit Bull Quinn. She has been at the Killeen Animal Shelter since Feb.19 and she is looking to finding her forever home.

The shelter says that Quinn would thrive best in a house with other dogs and older kids as she is very social and energetic.

It's also noted that Quinn loves playing with toys and she is really motivated by treats, so training her should be easier than most dogs.

Quinn weighs about 46 pounds and is considered a medium to large sized dog, she has also been spayed and is up to date on all vaccinations.

If you are interested in adopting Quinn or any other animal head over to the Killeen Animal Shelter located at 3118 Commerce Dr.

To find more information on this Perfect Pet, visit here.